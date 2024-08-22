Worker dies after being crushed while working at Ohio Jeep plant

TOLEDO — A Jeep plant worker has died after being crushed while working in Ohio.

Medics responded around 1 p.m. to the Toledo Assembly Complex.

The employee was working when crushed and died from their injuries, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

The United Auto Workers Local represents the workers at the plant and offered condolences on social media.

“The entire Local 12 Family extends our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of our brother lost today while on the job,” they said on its Facebook page.

Stellantis also released a statement about the incident, WTOL said.

“Stellantis is aware of an incident involving one of our employees at the Toledo Assembly Complex. The Toledo Fire Department has been called for assistance. As this incident is currently under investigation, we cannot provide any further details at this time.”

