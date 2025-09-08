Woman tracks her car, other stolen vehicles down after her Hyundai is stolen for 4th time

DAYTON — A Dayton woman says her car has been stolen four different times, but this time, she was able to track it down herself.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to the woman about the search. She said one item that a lot of people use every day helped her find it tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Veronica Godsey discovered her Hyundai Elantra was missing for a fourth time on Sunday.

She filed a police report, but then began to look for it with her daughter. They ended up finding the car sitting behind an abandoned home on Euclid Avenue.

“A disappointment that I worked so hard to have something nice and somebody wants to take it away from me and my grandchildren,” she told News Center 7’s Mike Campbell.

Godsey called Dayton Police when she found her car in the hidden, overgrown back lot because she didn’t just spot her car.

