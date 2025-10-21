Woman spent night in jail after she was wrongfully charged with a crime

REYNOLDSBURG — A woman spent the night in jail after police wrongfully charged her with a crime she had nothing to do with.

In July, a Reynoldsburg police officer took down a report from a man who said his daughter’s mother had been making threats against him, or news partners at WBNS.

The woman had threatened to have her boyfriend fight him, according to the officer’s report.

When the officer went to input the suspect’s information, she pulled up the wrong woman, who happened to have the same name as the suspect.

That woman learned she had a warrant out for her arrest and contacted the court, which confirmed she did, in fact, have a warrant for telecommunications harassment.

The woman told WBNS she went to turn herself in and ended up spending a night in Franklin County jail.

The next morning, she faced a judge who confirmed police had charged the wrong woman.

The woman charged did not even have a daughter or know the victim named in the report.

A city attorney said the police officer had realized she had entered the wrong information a few days later and went down to the courthouse to try and fix her error.

The change had never been made after the wrong woman was released from jail.

A warrant has been filed for the correct person that the charge was meant for.

