Woman shot by Ohio officer clinging to roof of car she hit them with dies from injuries

COLUMBUS — The woman shot by a Columbus police sergeant who was clinging to the roof of the stolen car she was driving has died from her injuries.

32-year-old Holly Graham died Friday at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus police confirmed to our news partners at WBNS.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an individual contacted Columbus police on Feb. 7 to alert them that they saw their vehicle which had been previously stolen. When officers found the car, they tried to stop it but were unsuccessful.

They followed the car for a short time before disengaging. Around 30 minutes later, police spotted the car in the parking lot of a Sheetz gas station.

After the car was spotted the second time, the plan was to deploy stop sticks to keep the car from driving off, but the car turned into a shopping center and started driving erratically.

Police blocked off all the exits of the shopping center and then the car began backing up before abruptly accelerating forward and hitting a police sergeant.

After that, the car continued driving around the parking lot with the sergeant on the hood of the car, WBNS reported. The sergeant fired several shots at the driver, identified in court records as Graham, hitting her at least once.

After shots were fired, the car drove through a grassy median and back onto the road, which caused the sergeant to fall off the hood.

Graham tried to get away after that but ended up hitting two other vehicles head-on in the area of Interstate 71. The sergeant and occupants of the other two vehicles survived their injuries.

Graham was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. She had been charged with felonious assault for causing serious physical harm to a peace officer.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.





