Woman seriously injured after vehicle crashes into 2 trees in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A woman was seriously injured after her vehicle crashed into two trees in Greene County last week.

News Center 7 previously reported that just before midnight on Friday, Dec.5, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Lower Bellbrook Road and Washington Mill Road on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Trailblazer, operated by 44-year-old Tawana Calloway, of Dayton, was traveling southeast on Washington Mill Road, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

The Chevrolet traveled through the intersection at Lower Bellbrook Road before continuing off the right side of the roadway and striking two trees.

Calloway was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to the OSHP.

She was cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Vehicle Under OVI Suspension, and Failure to Wear a Safety Belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

