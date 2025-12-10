Driver claims he went 100 mph in I-75 injury crash, report says

MORAINE — Three drivers were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 75 on Sunday night.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Moraine officers and medics responded around 6:40 p.m. to I-75 southbound near Dryden Road on reports of a three-vehicle crash.
A 2021 Red Audi SS was traveling in the right lane when it hit a 2015 Chevy Black Impala, according to a Moraine Police crash report.
The Chevy went across all three lanes of I-75, where it spun and hit a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia.
The 21-year-old Audi driver stated he was traveling at approximately 100 mph on I-75 in a 55 mph speed zone and swerved to avoid the sedan, the crash report said.
Medics transported all three drivers to area hospitals with minor injuries.
Officers cited the 21-year-old Audi driver with speed, assured clear distance ahead (ACDA), and reckless operation, the crash report stated.
All lanes of I-75 SB were previously closed for about an hour while officers investigated the crash.
