Woman runs over 8-year-old daughter while ‘playing game’

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. — A woman will spend four years behind bars after running over her 8-year-old daughter.

Jasmine White’s children told investigators it happened during a “game” she would routinely play with them, CBS-affiliate WSBT in Indiana reported.

The “game” involved racing to the car, locking the door, and acting like she was going to leave the children behind.

The 8-year-old was holding onto the door handle as White drove between 15 and 20 mph in the apartment’s parking lot.

The girl’s foot got caught under the rear tire and forced her to the ground, according to WSBT.

She was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries, and was later released.

White pled guilty to two counts of neglect.

