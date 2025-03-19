Woman killed in weekend shooting identified; Suspect facing charges

DAYTON — A man is facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were called to the 4300 block of City View Terrace around 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting Sunday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

When police got to the scene, they found a woman who had died from her injuries.

The woman was identified on Wednesday as Marquia Hunter, 38, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 reported on Tuesday, a Dayton Police report indicated that Terrell Johnson, 45, had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Johnson was charged on Wednesday with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious, one count of tampering with evidence, two felony counts of violation of a protection order, and one misdemeanor count of violation of a protection order, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Johnson remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group