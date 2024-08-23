Woman in jail after being accused of starting fire with people inside

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman is in jail after being accused of starting a fire with people inside on Wednesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fairfield Township firefighters and officers responded to the 6000 block of Fairfield Township on reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters discovered the fire started as arson and the two people inside the home were taken to the hospital, according to Fairfield Township Police. She has been charged with a felony count of Aggravated Arson.

The suspect has been identified as April Caldwell, 41, who is being accused of starting the fire. She left the home before officers found and took her into custody, police said.

She made her first court appearance on Thursday.

Caldwell is currently in Butler County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



