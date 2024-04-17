Woman formally charged in crash that killed Northmont senior

DAYTON — A teenager has been formally charged in connection to a deadly crash that killed one person and injured multiple others.

Kelsey Minor, 19, of Huber Heights was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, according to a media release.

In the early morning hours of April 30, 2023, Dayton police and medics were called to a crash on Salem Avenue at Harvard Boulevard.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Northmont senior killed, 5 teens injured in Sunday crash

When officers arrived they found a car crashed into a power pole, with six people in the car, including Minor who was driving.

One of the passengers, Christopher Gwynne, 20, of Englewood was pronounced dead.

Eyewitnesses told police that Minor was allegedly driving over 70 mph in a 35 mph zone when she lost control of the vehicle, which skidded and hit the pole.

A warrant has been issued for Minor’s arrest.

She is scheduled to be arranged on May 2.









