Woman flown to hospital following Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY — A Quincy woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Logan County on Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at the intersection of Township Road 179 and County Road 10 in Jefferson Township shortly before 3 p.m., according to a crash report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The report states that a 2019 Ram 1500 was southbound on Township Road 179 when the driver failed to yield and hit a 2017 Honda CRV that was eastbound on County Road 10.

Both the Ram and Honda went off the road and into a ditch.

The 25-year-old driver of the Honda was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Ram, a 35-year-old Urbana man, and his two passengers were uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Ram was cited for failure to yield, according to the report.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]