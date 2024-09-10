Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Darke Co.

DALLAS — Medics flew a woman to the hospital by medical helicopter after a motorcycle crash in Darke County on Monday night.

Deputies and medics responded at 9:24 p.m. to the intersection of Richmond Palestine and Mills roads on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a black 2007 Suzuki Boulevard was going west on Mills Road near Richmond Palestine Road.

A 23-year-old driver failed to stop at a posted stop sign, went through the intersection, and overturned the motorcycle. His passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was also ejected.

Medics treated and released the man from the scene. The woman was treated and transported by Med Flight to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets, the sheriff’s office said.

Tri-Village Rescue, New Madison Fire, and Med Flight provided mutual aid.

The crash remains under investigation.

