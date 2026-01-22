Woman flown to hospital after being shot in torso

RICHMOND, Indiana — A woman was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Richmond, Indiana Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Richmond Police Department.

The shooting was reported in the 100 block of North 17th Street after 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the torso, the spokesperson said.

First responders quickly rendered medical aid and transported the victim to an area hospital.

After she was stable, a medical helicopter transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the spokesperson.

While investigating, detectives found evidence that led them to believe the shooting happened in an alley between North 16th St and North 17th Street.

“This is an active and very serious investigation,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said. “Our priority is supporting the victim and her family while our detectives work quickly and thoroughly to identify who is responsible. We are asking anyone who saw or heard anything in this area to come forward. Even information that seems minor could be critical.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247 and ask to speak with Detective Huskisson.

