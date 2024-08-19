Woman dead after SUV crashes, flips multiple times in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A woman is dead after her SUV crashed and flipped multiple times in Mercer County.

Around 6:31 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, a Mercer County Deputy drove up on a single-vehicle crash in the area of State Route 49 and Koch Rd in Liberty Township.

The investigation revealed that an SUV driven by 33-year-old Jamie Teufel of Hamilton was driving southbound on SR 49 near Kock Rd.

Teufel traveled left of center and off the side of the roadway for an unknown reason, then traveled through a ditch for several feet before striking a culvert.

The SUV went airborne and continued southbound before striking a driveway entrance.

The SUV flipped multiple times before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Teufel was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana by Lutheran Air.

She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

