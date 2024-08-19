Longtime talk show host, former WHIO anchor Phil Donahue dies at 88

DAYTON — Longtime talk show host and former WHIO anchor Phil Donahue has died. He was 88 years old.

Donahue passed away on Sunday evening following a long illness, TMZ reported.

Donahue’s family said in a statement that he passed away “peacefully” at home surrounded by family, TODAY reported.

Donahue was the host of the ‘Phil Donahue Show’ that became nationally syndicated in 1970.

He hosted “Conversation Piece,” an afternoon call-in talk show, from 1963 to 1967 on WHIO Radio, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Donahue left WHIO in 1967. The ‘Phil Donahue Show’ ended in 1996.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in May of this year.

