Woman dead after being hit by train identified

DAYTON — A 39-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a train in Dayton on Monday.

Elizabeth Ewell was identified Wednesday afternoon by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman dead after being hit by train in Dayton

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the area of Chapel Street and Deeds Avenue on reports of a pedestrian struck.

Ewell was on the tracks and was hit by the front of a train, according to a spokesperson for Dayton Police.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

>> 1 dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

A spokesperson for CSX said the incident remains under investigation.

“At approximately 4:51 p.m. ET on July 1, a southbound CSX train came in contact with a person on the railroad tracks near Chapel Street and Deeds Avenue in Dayton, Ohio. The individual was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. CSX appreciates the swift response of Montgomery County emergency personnel and extends our thoughts to those impacted by this incident. The crew of the train was not injured. At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We remind the public that any activity on or near a rail line can be dangerous. The incident remains under investigation.” — CSX Spokesperson

News Center 7 is working to learn more about this crash and will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group