1 dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is dead after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood.

Dayton police are responding to the shooting in the area of West Helena Street and North Main Street.

According to Dayton Police Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman, crews were originally dispatched to a shooting at an address on N. Main St., but a passerby told officers something might have happened on W. Helena St.

Crews entered the house on W. Helena St. and found a male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dayton Police by calling (937) 333-COPS, or if you wish to remain anonymous call (937) 222-STOP.

