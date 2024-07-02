Woman dead after being hit by train in Dayton

DAYTON — A 39-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a train in Dayton on Monday, according to a spokesperson from the Dayton Police Department.
Around 5 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the area of Chapel Street and Deeds Avenue on reports of a pedestrian struck.
The spokesperson said the woman was on the tracks and was hit by the front of a train.
She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The woman’s identity was not immediately available.
