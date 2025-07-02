Woman dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on State Route 123 at Robinson Vail Road in Franklin Township at 2:30 p.m.

A 60-year-old Kettering woman was driving a Lexus ES north on Robinson Vail Road when she ran a stop sign and crashed into an oncoming car, the spokesperson said.

Lisha Graham, 46, of West Carrollton, was driving a Hyundai Elantra southeast on State Route 123 when she was struck by the Lexus.

A 79-year-old Carlisle man driving a GMC Sierra northwest on SR-123 also hit the Hyundai after the initial crash, the spokesperson said.

Graham was the only person in the Hyundai and was pronounced dead on scene.

She was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, the spokesperson added.

The driver of the GMC Sierra and his passenger, and the driver of the Lexus were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.

