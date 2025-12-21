Woman calls 911 after man claimed to be shot in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A woman called 911 and said that she saw a man on the sidewalk yelling that he had been shot early Sunday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of West Siebenthaler Avenue and North Main Street.

News Center 7 obtained the 911 call through a public records request.

“There was blood pouring from his wrists, and he said, ‘Help, help, please, I just want some help, ‘” the caller told dispatchers. “He said, ‘I just got shot,’ and then he went down to the ground.”

“Okay, so he was lying on the ground?” the dispatcher asked.

“No,” the caller answered. “He was like sitting up, but like going down slowly.”

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher supervisor told News Center 7 that officers were initially called for a shooting. However, they later said that the man’s injuries were not from a gunshot.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson obtained security video from a nearby gas station.

The video shows a man walking on the sidewalk on North Main Street.

It’s unknown if this was the man who was yelling for help. The video later shows him crossing the street and then going out of frame.

Five minutes later, officers arrived.

The woman told dispatchers she could not stop but wanted to help.

“Thank you,” she said. “I just don’t want to see anyone die on the sidewalk because no one helps on this side of town.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to learn more about the man’s condition.

We will continue to update this story.

