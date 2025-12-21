Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting in Montgomery County neighborhood

HARRISON TWP. — UPDATE: 5:40 P.M.

Deputies and medics responded to a reported shooting in a Montgomery County neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson is at the scene.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at around 4:47 p.m. to the 4000 block of Indian Runn Drive on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Photos show the scene surrounded by yellow caution tape outside the Meadows of Catalpa apartment complex.

There are several Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruisers and deputies in the area.

News Center 7 has contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

