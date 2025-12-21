Area man arrested on several sex-related charges involving a minor

MERCER COUNTY — An area man is facing several sex-related charges involving a minor.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Randy Wyerick, 65, of Mercer County, was arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, according to our media partners WCSM Radio.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Popular fast food restaurant looking to open first Greene Co. location
- Home improvement retailer to pay $4.25M to 10 states in rebate settlement
- ‘He loved his family;’ Loved ones mourning man killed in Greene County crash
Wyerick is facing three counts of sexual battery, nine counts of gross sexual imposition involving a victim under the age of 13 and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
He is being held in the Mercer County Jail without bond pending a court appearance.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group