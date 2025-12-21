Area man arrested on several sex-related charges involving a minor

MERCER COUNTY — An area man is facing several sex-related charges involving a minor.

Randy Wyerick, 65, of Mercer County, was arrested by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, according to our media partners WCSM Radio.

Wyerick is facing three counts of sexual battery, nine counts of gross sexual imposition involving a victim under the age of 13 and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held in the Mercer County Jail without bond pending a court appearance.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

