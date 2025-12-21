Popular fast food restaurant looking to open first Greene Co. location

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Another Culver’s restaurant could open in the Miami Valley.

The fast-food chain is looking to open at the shuttered Popeye’s restaurant in Sugarcreek Township at 6242 Wilmington Pike.

The Board of Zoning Appeals held a public hearing last week to discuss an application seeking “permission to exceed the maximum permitted number of parking spaces in conjunction with a proposed Culver’s,” according to the board of trustees’ agenda.

This would be the first location in Greene County, according to the Culver’s website.

As reported by News Center 7, a Popeyes restaurant previously operated in this building.

It closed in April due to the “close proximity” of another location.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the plans for the proposed Culver’s restaurant and will continue to follow this story.

There are only a handful of Culver’s restaurants in the Miami Valley. Some are in Troy, Sidney, West Carrollton, and Vandalia.

