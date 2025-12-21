‘He loved his family;’ Loved ones mourning man killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — A family is grieving after a 60-year-old father and grandfather was killed in a crash in Greene County Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As reported on News Center 7 at 11, the crash was reported at the intersection of Paintersville-New Jasper Road and Hussey Road before 8:30 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 13-year-old dead, 4 other teens injured after stolen SUV hits trees
- All lanes closed due to semi fire on Interstate 70 in Preble Co.
- NFL team plane returns to airport after takeoff
A 29-year-old man was driving a pickup truck southwest on Paintersville-New Jasper Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign.
The pickup was then struck by a box truck, driven by a 34-year-old man, that was heading southeast on Hussey Road.
The passenger of the pickup truck, 60-year-old Leroy Arrington of Wilmington, died on the scene.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News Center 7 spoke with Arrington’s family, who described him as someone who made friends out of strangers.
“He was a great dad and a great grandfather to his granddaughter, and he loved his family,” Heather Arrington, Leroy Arrington’s wife, said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group