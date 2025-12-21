NFL team plane returns to airport after takeoff

MINNESOTA — The Minnesota Vikings had some travel trouble on their way to New Jersey for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Vikings’ team plane experienced mechanical issues that forced them to turn around shortly after leaving Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, a team spokesperson told CBS affiliate, WCCO in Minnesota.

The plane was scheduled to arrive in Newark, New Jersey.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that players, coaches, and staff boarded a second plane that left at 8:25 p.m. for Newark International Airport.

The Vikings and Giants have both been eliminated from the playoffs.

