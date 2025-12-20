What ban on synthetic kratom means in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Smoke shops across Ohio are banned from selling synthetic kratom products for six months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with a business owner. We’ll show you his comments LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on our WHIO streaming app or WHIO.com.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kenny Bruce owns First Choice Kratom. The store sells natural kratom products.

The owner told Jenkins that the ban on synthetic kratom is a good thing for business.

A Southeast Asian tropical tree called Mitragyna Speciosa produces Kratom.

An herbal substance that can be mixed into drinks, foods, powder, and other products.

“There’s a lot of support behind kratom. And not so much on synthetic,” he said.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has banned synthetic kratom products for 180 days.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group