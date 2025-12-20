What ban on synthetic kratom means in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Smoke shops across Ohio are banned from selling synthetic kratom products for six months.
Kenny Bruce owns First Choice Kratom. The store sells natural kratom products.
The owner told Jenkins that the ban on synthetic kratom is a good thing for business.
A Southeast Asian tropical tree called Mitragyna Speciosa produces Kratom.
An herbal substance that can be mixed into drinks, foods, powder, and other products.
“There’s a lot of support behind kratom. And not so much on synthetic,” he said.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has banned synthetic kratom products for 180 days.
