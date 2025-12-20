Intersection shut down after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — An intersection in Greene County is shut down after a crash Saturday morning, a Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Paintersville New Jasper Road and Hussey Road before 8:30 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

State troopers and Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies are both on scene of the crash.

Details on the severity of any injuries in this crash were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

