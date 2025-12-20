Intersection shut down after crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — An intersection in Greene County is shut down after a crash Saturday morning, a Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported at the intersection of Paintersville New Jasper Road and Hussey Road before 8:30 a.m., according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
State troopers and Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies are both on scene of the crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dead after hit-and-run on busy interstate; involved in 2 accidents
- Shoplifting suspect reportedly tries to shoot officer at Ohio Walmart
- Wanted man taken into custody by SWAT in Richmond
Details on the severity of any injuries in this crash were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group