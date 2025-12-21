3 kids steal car, crash it into Ohio home after watching YouTube videos, police say

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — Three children stole a car and crashed it into an Ohio home after watching tutorial videos on YouTube on Saturday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident occurred in Newburgh Heights, and the children involved were 8, 11, and 12 years old.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Saturday, police were chasing a stolen car along Harvard Avenue when it crashed into a men’s recovery home, WOIO-19 reported.

The crash caused minor damage to the structure.

Newburgh Heights police caught the kids, who tried to run away after the crash.

The 11-year-old boy was driving the car, WOIO-19 reported.

The children told officers that they learned how to steal cars by watching YouTube videos.

The vehicle was stolen from Parma, which is in Cuyahoga County.

No one was injured in this incident, according to our CBS affiliate.

Authorities said the children were later released to their parents and they will face charges in juvenile court.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group