Ohio ICE agent accused of strangling woman now facing federal charge

A suspended Cincinnati Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent accused of strangling a woman is now facing a federal charge, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

Samuel Saxon, 47, is accused of lying to a federal law enforcement officer, according to an indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on Dec. 17.

This federal charge is connected to an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on Dec. 5.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Saxon allegedly put a woman in a chokehold, “causing visible injuries on her neck” in their Corryville apartment complex.

He pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, strangulation, and felonious assault charges on Dec. 12, according to WCPO-9.

The prosecutor’s office said a witness who saw the entire incident told officers what happened. The victim in this incident didn’t cooperate with authorities.

The witness said she saw a man dragging the victim into an apartment in a chokehold and heard the woman screaming. The screaming continued once they went into the apartment, WCPO-9 reported.

Officers found the victim with bruises on her chest.

Saxon’s new charge is linked to an interview after his arrest with a Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General agent and the Cincinnati police.

A federal complaint obtained by WCPO-9 claims that Saxon “repeatedly lied” to the agent during the interview about interacting with the victim and witness on Dec. 5.

The complaint indicates that Saxon said he only talked to the victim over the phone that day.

However, a witness submitted videos to law enforcement claiming they were captured shortly after Saxon was spotted taking the victim inside their apartment, WCPO-9 reported.

“(The videos) appear to capture the sound of an aggressive argument between Saxon and the victim,” the complaint stated.

Saxon has since been suspended from his position with ICE as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge in the Cincinnati region.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

