Woman accused of withdrawing over $10K with stolen credit card; Do you recognize her?

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking for a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to withdraw thousands of dollars.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police said this happened on May 24 at a Chase Bank, according to a social media post.

TRENDING STORIES:

The woman reportedly used a stolen credit card to withdraw over $10,000 from the victim’s bank account.

Police are asking for help identifying her.

If you recognize her or have any information about the incident, you can contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225, ext. 249, or at mccainc@beavercreekohio.gov.

You may remain anonymous if you wish.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group