Woman accused of causing deadly crash facing additional OVI charges

SPRINGFIELD TWP. — A grand jury reindicted the woman investigators said slammed into a family’s car, killing a man.

Katharine Holder, 38, was indicted on the same charges she was originally facing in May — aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and OVI — with an additional two counts of OVI added.

Prosecutors said these counts were added after they received Holder’s OVI lab results.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman accused of causing crash that killed local father, injured his wife and children charged

The charges are connected to a crash that happened on April 25 at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike.

Ryan Botkin, 44, was killed in the crash.

State troopers said Holder ran through a red light, t-boning the car Botkin was driving.

Botkin’s wife, Amber, and two children, ages 12 and 8, were in the car at the time of the crash. Amber and one of the children were seriously injured, while the other child sustained critical injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





