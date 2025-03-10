Ohio woman accused of attacking restaurant employee over late Uber Eats order arrested

TOLEDO — An Ohio woman accused of attacking a restaurant employee because her Uber Eats order was taking too long was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday, according to our CBS-affiliate in Toledo WTOL-11 TV.
31-year-old Rickeisha Williams was charged with felonious assault in this incident.
On Aug. 7, 2024, Williams reportedly walked into the kitchen of the restaurant and attacked the victim by “punching and kicking her several times,” according to WTOL-11.
The victim was punched and hit her head on the counter. She suffered a concussion, WTOL-11 reported.
Williams was booked in the Lucas County Jail on March 7.
