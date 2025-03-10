Military dad surprises kids at local school after 11 months deployed

WAYNESVILLE — Two area elementary students were surprised today by their dad who’s been deployed for nearly a year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher will take you inside the school for the special surprise tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Master Chief Petty Officer William Davis has spent 20 years in the United States Navy. In that time, he’s been to 32 countries. He’s spent the last 11 months in Kuwait.

“I left home April 7 of 2024,” he said. “So I got back, drove home late last night on March 7, 2025.”

On Monday, he went to Wayne Local Schools in Waynesville to surprise his son, Declan, and his daughter, Olivia.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group