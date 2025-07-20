Witnesses say man ran from crash scene at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Witnesses said they saw a driver run from the scene of a crash after they ran to help passengers in Dayton on Sunday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the crash happened on W Hillcrest and Salem Avenues around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Our news crew saw several police cruisers and caution tape blocking the intersection.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with witnesses who jumped in to help the victims.

They told him the driver of a white Dodge was flying up the street.

“She basically passed me. And it was like she went right past me, trying to rush. And I’m like, ‘Hey, slow down,’” said Kaleetia Marks.

She says that she tried to warn the driver that they almost hit her.

‘“Hey, why are you going so fast? Because you could have sideswiped me,’” Marks told Patterson. “And after that, um, she looked at me and rolled her eyes at me. Then she sped off.”

Tesisha Young said that as they approached Hillcrest and Salem Avenues, they saw the crash.

“We’d seen the white Dodge Journey run the light while the blue car was coming up Hillcrest,” she told Patterson.

Marks and Young both said that neither car had time to react or slow down.

“T-bone,” said Marks. “He spun out and hit the tree over here.”

The family got out to help.

“My nephew got out of the car to help the girl within the passenger side, and I got out too, because she was screaming like she was screaming like she was tortured,” they said.

Patterson confirmed with Dayton Police that medics transported three people to local hospitals.

A person suffered serious injuries but was in stable condition. The other two victims had minor injuries.

Marks said they tried to help calm one of the passengers as the driver ran down the street.

“You don’t leave her in a car like that. And her leg, you feel me, she was hurt,” she said.

Marks is also tired of seeing bad crashes on Salem Avenue.

“People need to slow down. It’s summertime. Yes, you’ve got places to go, but your life is way more important.”

The crash remains under investigation.

