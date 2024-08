PERRY TWP. — A crash into a pole brought down wires in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

Officers and medics responded to the 3700 block of N Diamond Mill Road around 6:15 a.m. on initial reports of a crash, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A vehicle hit a pole and wires are down, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

We are working to learn if there are any injuries.

News Center 7 will update this story.

