Winter clothing donation center opens in local hospital

BEAVERCREEK — Kettering Health has partnered with Coats for a Cure to open a winter clothing donation center at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek.

This is the second Care Closet opened by the organizations, following the first one at Kettering Health Main Campus earlier this month.

The winter clothing donation initiative was created to provide essential items such as coats, blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, and warming kits for patients in need.

The founders of Coats for a Cure, oncologists Jessica Schwab, Zach Gregus, and Crystal Bullock, initiated the program after observing that many patients came to the hospital improperly dressed for winter conditions.

“As it got colder, we noticed patients coming in without the resources they needed,” Schwab said. “Even though we’re treating the physical body, we have a responsibility to treat the whole person. If it’s minus 10 degrees outside, we’re not sending someone out in a T-shirt.”

Each Care Closet is stocked with necessary winter clothing that hospital staff can access immediately for any patient.

Visitors to Soin Medical Center are encouraged to donate new or gently used winter clothing. Additionally, monetary contributions can be made through the Coats for a Cure online donation portal, which will help restock and expand the Care Closets across the Miami Valley region.

©2026 Cox Media Group