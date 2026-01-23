2 men dead after apparent murder-suicide at Ohio power plant, police say

ORRVILLE — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at an Ohio power plant on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded around 3:17 p.m. to the Orrville Power Plant in Wayne County, Ohio, on a reported shots-fired call, according to an Orrville Police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.

An initial investigation showed that the suspect approached a 46-year-old man in the parking lot, fired a gun, and hit the victim. After the shooting, the suspect sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot and died at the scene, the police spokesperson said.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Simon.

Orrville Mayor Matt Plybon wrote in a social media post that a power plant employee was also injured.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is handling the investigation.

The department said that there is no active threat to the public.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group