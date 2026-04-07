Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

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One person won $100,000 with four of five numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier in Monday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 7, 24, 37, 42, 57, and the Powerball was 5. The PowerPlay was x2.

The ticket was sold at Slavic Village Birite in Cleveland.

The $231 million jackpot was won by a person in Delaware.

The jackpot is now at $20 million. The next drawing will be on Wednesday, April 8.

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