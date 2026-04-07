Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
One person won $100,000 with four of five numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier in Monday night’s drawing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Area man arrested on nationwide warrant for murder
- ‘A truly amazing human being;’ Schmidt’s Sausage Haus family member killed in Easter fire
- Possible conflict of interest almost delays case against man accused of killing wife
The winning numbers were 7, 24, 37, 42, 57, and the Powerball was 5. The PowerPlay was x2.
The ticket was sold at Slavic Village Birite in Cleveland.
The $231 million jackpot was won by a person in Delaware.
The jackpot is now at $20 million. The next drawing will be on Wednesday, April 8.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group