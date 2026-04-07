Area man arrested on nationwide warrant for murder

SEATTLE — An Ohio man was arrested in Seattle on murder and felony assault charges.

The man had a nationwide warrant for murder, felony assault, and trafficking cocaine, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office issued a $500,000 arrest warrant for the man in September, according to Seattle Police.

Police said detectives received information that the 24-year-old man may be in Seattle on Apr. 2.

Detectives then tracked the man to an apartment building in Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department’s SWAT team was requested to arrest the man.

Police said SWAT officers set up a perimeter around the building, and the man was arrested that afternoon.

He was booked into the King County Jail and is being extradited back to Ohio.

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