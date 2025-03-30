Miami Valley resident wins $1 million top prize with scratch off

KETTERING — Someone right here in the Miami Valley won the top prize of $1 million with a lottery ticket.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winning ticket was one of the more than 40 top prizes remaining in the Ohio Lottery’s VIP Millions game.

TRENDING

The winning ticket was sold at the Whipp Road Shell, located at 6001 Far Hills Ave in Kettering.

The winner said they were overjoyed and grateful for the win, according to the Ohio Lottery.

They chose the cash option of $500,000, and after federal and state tax withholdings, they will receive around $360,000.

The winner told the Ohio lottery they plan to buy a home for themselves and buy each of their children a car with the winnings.

VIP Millions is a $50 scratch-off with a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years.

As of March 26, 42 top prizes remain in the game.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group