Risk for severe weather, damaging winds to impact Miami Valley today

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy thunderstorms and the chance for severe weather will make their way through the Miami Valley Sunday evening.

Our Storm Center 7 Team of Meteorologists and weather specialists is TRACKING the threat for severe weather and will have the latest TIMING on News Center 7.

The entire Miami Valley is currently under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) of severe weather, which means scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible.

Storm Threats

This risk is the highest the Miami Valley has been placed under this year, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Morning showers are possible with heavy thunderstorms moving in at or just after sunset.

The main window for severe weather will be from 6 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

Futurecast Sunday

At this time, the biggest threat appears to be damaging wind gusts, with a few isolated gusts over 70 mph possible.

Instances of large hail are also possible. Isolated tornadoes in the region have not been ruled out, but the highest threat for tornadoes is to the southwest.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and track the latest conditions.

