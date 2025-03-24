Wind Advisory is in effect with gusts up to 45mph

DAYTON — A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area until 8 p.m.
It will be windy Monday with gusts as high as 40-45 miles per hour.
Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.
Highs will be in the middle 50s.
Rain is likely on Tuesday, but won’t be as heavy as Sunday.
