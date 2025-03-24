Wind Advisory is in effect with gusts up to 45mph

DAYTON — A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area until 8 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7’s team of meteorologists and weather specialists are tracking the forecast. They will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

It will be windy Monday with gusts as high as 40-45 miles per hour.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

TRENDING STORIES:

Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Rain is likely on Tuesday, but won’t be as heavy as Sunday.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group