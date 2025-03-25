Wife arrested after husband stabbed in home

BELLFONTAINE — A woman was arrested after her husband was stabbed in their home.

Saturday before 3 p.m., Bellfontaine police and medics were called to a home in the 600 block of West Columbus Avenue for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim sitting on a mobility scooter in the kitchen of the home, according to our news partners at Peak of Ohio.

The man told police his wife, Audrey Gibson, 29, had stabbed him.

She was arrested.

While being handcuffed, Gibson stated multiple times that she didn’t mean to hurt the victim and she didn’t want the victim to hurt one of the many dogs inside the home, Peak of Ohio reported.

Medics took the man to Mary Rutan Hospital for treatment, and he was later transferred to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for further care.

Gibson is booked in the Logan County jail for feonious assault.

