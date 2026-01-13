Wienermobile spotted in the Miami Valley; Where to see it next

MIAMI VALLEY — The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile was spotted in the Miami Valley this week!
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle, known for traveling around the country advertising the hot dog brand, has once again returned to Ohio.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local attorney accused of stalking 17-year-old girl, illegally recording people enters plea
- 4 women given life-saving awards after helping runner who collapsed during 5K
- Father charged after gun left unsecured, 2-year-old hurt
The Weinermobile was spotted at the Kroger in Fairborn on Tuesday.
People in the Miami Valley will have a chance to see the Weinermobile later this week as well.
From noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Weinermobile will be at the Kroger located on Market St in Troy.
Then it will make a stop at the Dayton-Xenia Rd Kroger in Beavercreek from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.
The last stop in the Miami Valley will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Union Blvd Kroger in Englewood.
The Wienermobile was last in the Miami Valley in March of 2025.
You can track the Wienermobile here.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group