Wienermobile spotted in the Miami Valley; Where to see it next

MIAMI VALLEY — The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile was spotted in the Miami Valley this week!

The iconic hot dog-shaped vehicle, known for traveling around the country advertising the hot dog brand, has once again returned to Ohio.

The Weinermobile was spotted at the Kroger in Fairborn on Tuesday.

People in the Miami Valley will have a chance to see the Weinermobile later this week as well.

From noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Weinermobile will be at the Kroger located on Market St in Troy.

Then it will make a stop at the Dayton-Xenia Rd Kroger in Beavercreek from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The last stop in the Miami Valley will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Union Blvd Kroger in Englewood.

The Wienermobile was last in the Miami Valley in March of 2025.

You can track the Wienermobile here.

