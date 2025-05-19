‘Why me?’ Woman struggling to pay for repairs after rocks thrown through window

SPRINGFIELD — A homeowner was scared for her life after multiple rocks were thrown through her window.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to the homeowner and police. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Donna Moore said Friday was a night she will never forget.

“I thought somebody was trying to shoot me ... when I called the police, they came in and found rocks,” Moore said.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group