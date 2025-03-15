When will my power be back on? More than 1,200 without power across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Many people are without power due to early morning storms across the Miami Valley.

At 8:22 a.m. on Saturday, approximately 1,255 AES Ohio customers were without power around the Miami Valley.

AES Ohio is reporting 1,284 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.

Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:

Miami- 1,223

Darke- 6

Greene- 12

Montgomery- 7

AES Ohio said on social media that people should be weather aware as strong storms and wind gusts move into the area.

“Our crews are ready to respond if power outages occur,” they said on X, formerly Twitter.

We will update this story.

