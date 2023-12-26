What you need to know for traveling home during the holidays

AAA projects over 115 million people will be traveling through New Year’s Day, and 90% of those projected to travel are going by car.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson is bringing you the latest gas prices and more tips for holiday travel today on News Center 7 Daybreak.

The projected number of travelers this year will be the second-highest on record since 2019.

>> Local event organizers warn of online festival scams

For those who chose a tropical Christmas vacation, the Vacationer says today and tomorrow are the worst days to fly home.

Thursday and Friday are the best days to fly according to the Vacationer, both for returning trips and New Year’s trips.

©2023 Cox Media Group