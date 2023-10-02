What health concerns Dayton families have: Children’s Hospital reports

DAYTON — October 2 is National Children’s Health Day and the Dayton Children’s Center for Health Equity shared the results of a community survey, according to a spokesperson from the hospital.

The Community Health Needs Assessment includes data collected in spring 2023 and it defines the five areas of top concern for the health of children in the community.

More than 2,000 people participated in the Dayton region survey.

According to the spokesperson, the top five concerns include:

The health of moms and babies: Accessible postpartum care, support for mothers, and emotional support for parents were the top noted needs. Children’s access to health care: Participants noted the need for care that was accessible at more flexible times of the day. Children’s emotional well-being: Many mentioned the difficulty in finding therapists for their children. Community conditions: There is a great need for more available housing, parks, safe places to walk and play, grocery stores, and transportation. Chronic disease: Conditions, such as asthma, could better be controlled by improving food and medical access for families.

This assessment is completed every three years and is used to inform the hospital’s decision-making.

The survey allows the hospital to develop initiatives and strategies tailored to the specific needs of the community it serves, the spokesperson said.

“The Community Health Needs Assessment gives us a robust foundation for targeted interventions that will make a tangible difference in the lives of children across our region. By focusing on the highest ranked concerns and collaborating with the community, we are poised to drive positive change and achieve optimal health for every child,” Executive Director of Dayton Children’s Center for Health Equity Jessica Salem said.

As a result of the survey, the Dayton Children’s Center for Health Equity will work to decrease health disparities.

Some of their focus areas are:

New strategies focused on increased education and better collaboration to support infants and mothers. New strategies that address the concern of access to care. New strategies that have a focus on mental health support for children through prevention and community-based program

