Construction to impact drivers on busy Centerville street this week

CENTERVILLE — A construction project will impact drivers in Centerville this week.

Traffic will be impacted on the southbound lanes of North Main Street today and tomorrow, according to a social media post.

The City of Centerville said on its Facebook page crews will repair a catch basin.

The right lane on southbound North Main Street will be closed today and tomorrow near Iron Gate Park Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The left lane will stay open.

