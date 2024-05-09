Local

Construction to impact drivers on busy Centerville street this week

By WHIO Staff

Construction to impact drivers on busy Centerville street this week FILE PHOTO (WendellandCarolyn)

By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A construction project will impact drivers in Centerville this week.

>>Power restoration efforts continue after tornado rips through Darke County

Traffic will be impacted on the southbound lanes of North Main Street today and tomorrow, according to a social media post.

The City of Centerville said on its Facebook page crews will repair a catch basin.

The right lane on southbound North Main Street will be closed today and tomorrow near Iron Gate Park Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The left lane will stay open.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read