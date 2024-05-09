Construction to impact drivers on busy Centerville street this week

CENTERVILLE — A construction project will impact drivers in Centerville this week.
Traffic will be impacted on the southbound lanes of North Main Street today and tomorrow, according to a social media post.
The City of Centerville said on its Facebook page crews will repair a catch basin.
The right lane on southbound North Main Street will be closed today and tomorrow near Iron Gate Park Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The left lane will stay open.
