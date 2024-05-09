Flood Advisory issued for part of region; Chance of showers, storms next few days

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties until 5:15 a.m. this morning.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for Greene County until 3:45 a.m. this morning.
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Showers and a few storms through Saturday
- More rain chances ahead
- Cooler air moves in
DETAILED FORECAST:
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with passing showers at times, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Not a washout, but the rain gear is a good idea.
High temperatures around 70 degrees.
Breezy with some gusts to 25 m.p.h.
FRIDAY: A good amount of cloud cover with a few showers possible. Breezy and cooler.
SATURDAY: A chance for showers. Highs in the middle 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A late-day shower may try to sneak in with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Slight chance of a shower.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper70s. Slight chance of a shower.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers looking more likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
