Flood Advisory issued for part of region; Chance of showers, storms next few days

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties until 5:15 a.m. this morning.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Greene County until 3:45 a.m. this morning.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Showers and a few storms through Saturday

More rain chances ahead

Cooler air moves in

DETAILED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with passing showers at times, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Not a washout, but the rain gear is a good idea.

High temperatures around 70 degrees.

Breezy with some gusts to 25 m.p.h.

FRIDAY: A good amount of cloud cover with a few showers possible. Breezy and cooler.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A late-day shower may try to sneak in with highs in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the middle 70s. Slight chance of a shower.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper70s. Slight chance of a shower.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers looking more likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

